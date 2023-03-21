Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



A Somanya-based pastor has been subjected to public ridicule after being beaten by some young people at Sawer, a suburb of Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region on the accusation that he is gay and was making sexual advances towards a young man.



Prophet Abraham Narh, Founder and Leader of the Promised Church of Refuge, in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, is seen naked indulging in a sex video chat with a yet-to-be-identified young man and thereafter propositioning him for a homosexual encounter in a nearby bush.



Information picked by GhanaWeb indicated that the pastor had, for some time now, been making sexual advances toward the gentleman in question.



Convinced by the video chat encounter that his target had bought into his immoral idea, the two agreed to meet in a nearby bush at a later date to have anal sex.



Unknown to him, the gentleman in question who had, all along, feigned interest in his advances had arranged with some young men in the neighbourhood to hide at vantage points at the designated location and teach the prophet a lesson if he showed up.



In another video which was allegedly recorded in the bush where he was lured for the supposed sexual encounter, Prophet Abraham Narh, a married man spotted with his wedding ring is seen being accosted by the angry young men who subsequently pounced on him with severe slaps.



He was then marched to an unknown place.



A police source however disclosed to GhanaWeb that the alleged target of the pastor’s homosexual advances and his cohorts demanded a sum of GHC00,000 from the pastor in order to set him free, a demand he could not meet.



The Eastern Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service which got wind of the incident took over investigations into the case leading to the arrest of the man of God and the unidentified young man.



The two have since been released on bail.



Meanwhile, Prophet Abraham Narh, when contacted by GhanaWeb via phone for a response to the allegations, declined to comment on the matter and directed this correspondent to the Eastern Regional Police Command at Koforidua for the necessary information.



Also, efforts to get a reaction from the Regional Police Command which is handling the case proved futile as they directed all inquiries to the national headquarters.