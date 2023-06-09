Angry woman prays for death of MP, by-election at Obuasi so they also get development

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A desperately-concerned woman at Obuasi, in the Ashanti Region, has said that it is her wish that her Member of Parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng, will die so that they get their pressing developmental concerns addressed.



She explained that it seems until an area gets to hold a by-election, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, or his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would not step into their towns to ensure they get development, then she might as well pray for death to come on her MP.



Speaking in a video shared by Onua TV, during their Peoples’ Assembly at Obuasi Thursday, June 8, 2023, the woman told the station that her wish is to also experience a by-election in her area.



“God should give us some of the by-election in Obuasi here. God should kill one MP here so we also get to hold a by-election because Nana Akufo-Addo will come here, Bawumia will also come.



“When they come, then we can put our demands before them and they will do it for us. So, the by-election that God is doing for others, He should do it for us also. He should kill Kwaku Kwarteng for us so that Nana and his people will come to this town and hear our concerns,” she said.



Since the start of the year, there has been one by-election held at Kumawu, with a pending one at Assin North after the Supreme Court ruled that the election of the National Democratic Congress’ James Gyakye Quayson, in 2020, was unconstitutional.



The NDC man had been dragged to court over his dual citizenship status.



The Assin North by-election is slated for June 27, 2023.



