General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Angry UCC distance education students demonstrate against difficult examination questions

The students demonstrated against 'hard' examination questions

The final year students of the College of Distance Education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in their final examination have demonstrated against the set of questions(Advanced Financial Reporting II) given them to complete their two years Bachelor of Commerce education.



The said paper was the final of a three-week examination which entails six courses to climax their stay at the school, but the final paper did not go well and the students are very angry at their examiner. This propelled a written petition to the management and the Governing Board of the school for the necessary action to be taken.



The Centre Rep for Zenith College-based students, Emmanuel Angmortey speaking after the exams assured his students that “we will ensure this time our petition reaches the highest and the right authorities for the right action to be taken and the issue rectified as soon as possible.