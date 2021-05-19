Angry NDC youth threaten more mayhem

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Some angry National Democratic Congress (NDC), youth in the Salaga South constituency in the Savannah Region have vowed to cause more mayhem as a way of registering their displeasure over recent happenings in the party.



Persons believed to be supporters of the Salaga South MP stormed the constituency office to cause chaos.



The incident happened during a meeting on Sunday where some party executives were assaulted.



The angry NDC youth also vandalised some property belonging to the party.



The tension was allegedly fuelled by the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP.



They reportedly besieged the constituency office to stop a meeting organized by some constituency executives on Sunday, May 16.



Some of the executives were severely beaten to a pulp while property including plastic chairs numbering over 100, were destroyed.



Some persons allegedly fired warning shots in the process.



Background



There has been some level of misunderstanding among supporters of the NDC in the constituency after the parliamentary primaries in 2019.



The Constituency Chairman, Youth Organizer, Organizer, Communication Director and Women Organizer were said to have campaigned against Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah in the run-up to the 2020 general elections.



Leader of the angry youth, Ibrahim Malik, justified their action saying “They campaigned for skirt and blouse against the MP, but she won. The MP is now the leader of the party, and under no circumstance should a meeting be organized without her consent.



“We want all the executives who are against the woman out.” he fumed.



Meanwhile, Some of the injured executives have since been treated and discharged.



But as of the time of filing this story, no arrests have been made despite the issue having been reported to the police in Salaga.