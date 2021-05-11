Angry Ghanaians lash govt for decaying health system in Korle Bu after death of 13-year-old boy

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure, disgust, and discontent at the current healthcare at Ghana's premier hospital Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



This follows the narration of the passing away of 13-year-old boy Emmanuel Asiamah aka Kekeli who went to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to undergo brain tumor surgery but passed on.



Speaking about what they went through at the hospital, mother of the late Kekeli, Cordelia Ama Selormey has blamed the system for her son's demise as the doctors and staff at the facility did their utmost best to save the life of her son but the system failed them.



She says the facility lacks a lot of basic tools and equipment needed to work at the hospital resulting in the death of her son.



According to the livid mother, the whole Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has four ICU beds which is woefully inadequate.



Speaking in a heart wrenching interview with Citi FM's Korkui Hanson Selormey she said the system failed her son as the doctors did all their best.



Angry Ghanaians who have been heart broken by the sad narration have taken to social media to hit hard at the government to #FixOurBrokenhealthsystem.