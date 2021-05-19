Anglogold mining pit caves in, one feared dead

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Obuasi mine caved in on Monday, May 17, 2021



• The miners are staff of United Mining Alliance, a sub-contractor for AngloGold Ashanti



• The search parties were able to rescue two of the workers



Three gold miners who are staff of United Mining Alliance, a sub-contractor for AngloGold Ashanti, were on Monday, May 17, 2021, trapped when an Obuasi mine collapsed.



The company’s search party was able to find two out of the three miners who got trapped when the mine caved in. Efforts are still underway to rescue the third person.



According to reports, miners who were working underground were earlier alerted to evacuate when a part of the mine caved in, however, three miners of the United Mining Alliance were identified to have gone missing when workers assembled following the call.



The search parties were able to rescue two of the workers.



Currently, one of the workers who is believed to have been buried under the rumble is yet to be found two days after the incident.



Various mining sites in the country have recovered cases of mine traps resulting in injuries and some instances death of miners.