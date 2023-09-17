Anglogold Ashanti trains health workers in Obuasi on stress management and substance abuse

Health News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Over 300 health workers in the Obuasi East and the Obuasi Municipality have so far benefited from the various modules of training organised by AngloGold Ashanti and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).



Speaking at a close-out session for some health personnel who were trained in stress management and substance abuse, the Senior Manager of Sustainability AngloGold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo said the training formed part of series of health intervention programs headlining AGA's 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.



He said since last year, AGA and GIZ have trained Health workers in the two districts in Cervical cancer, baby resuscitation, stress management maternal and child health and substance abuse.



The training workshop he believed will help update the knowledge base of the health workers and further boost the health care delivery system in Obuasi. " We as a company remain proud knowing very well the training programs will achieve the needed impact in our health sector".



Expectations

The Sustainability Manager revealed that AngloGold Ashanti has decided to roll out several intervention programs in the health sector aside the training programs.



He said, the company is on the verge of cutting sod for the upgrading of Akrokerri health center into a modern hospital. He said the new Hospital will have a theater and other ancillary facilities.



Again, he intimated that AngloGold Ashanti will soon cut sod for the construction of CHPS compounds at Binsere and Health center at Akaporiso in the Obuasi East District.



Commendations





The Obuasi East District Health Director Delphine Gborgblorvor in an interview with the media lauded AngloGold Ashanti for what she described as bold interventions rolled out by the company.



She said the company has so far facilitated the training of more than 300 health workers in different modules which she said have been beneficial in adding up to the knowledge gained by the health professionals.



Throwing more light on the day's training, Miss Gborgblorvor said the training has equipped the health workers with the knowledge to manage their own stress and identify the stress levels of their clients. Again, she said the knowledge acquired has put the workers in a better place to detect early signs of substance abuse among health workers and clients.



Victor Nuamah, a Psychiatric Nurse at the Obuasi Government Hospital talked about key takeaways from the workshop. He said through the workshop, the health workers are better positioned to identify and treat people with mental health issues.



" Now, I believe health workers are now abreast with issues of stress and other mental health illness as medical issues and know how to deal with them as well"