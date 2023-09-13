Anglogold Ashanti strategically leverages Obuasi based contractors to create more jobs

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

The Senior Manager of Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti, Emmanuel Baidoo has said that the company has put in place measures to build the capacity of local contractors to win awards in the company.



He said so far, the strategy has seen more of the local contractors getting contracts with the mine which has translated into getting more of the youth employed especially in the construction sector.



Emmanuel Baidoo was speaking to the media at the end of a tour of ongoing projects undertaken by AngloGold Ashanti as part of their 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).



The Senior Manager of Sustainability who was in the company of officials from AngloGold Ashanti, engineers from the Obuasi Municipal and the Obuasi East District Assemblies, and community members, visited the 9-unit classroom block at Sanso, the Obuasi Police Headquarters site, and the Obuasi East Examination printing center.



He expressed his excitement over the quality of work done and said it lends credence to the fact that if the local contractors are adequately empowered, they can deliver.



"AngloGold Ashanti is deliberate in our quest to empower local contractors and businesses and the work done by these contractors so far is an indication that given the opportunity the local contractors can deliver on a good commitment", Emmanuel Baidoo stressed.



He said the key to the three (3) pillars of the 10-year SEDP of the Obuasi Mine was contributing to diversifying and sustaining the local economy. This he said included a deliberate intervention like training businesses and helping them acquire the right certification to make them competitive.



Emmanuel Baidoo added that once the local contractors are given contracts by the Mine through competitive bidding, they are impressed upon by AGA to recruit workers from Obuasi.



9-Unit classroom block at Sanso



The Project Manager for Kilon Design and Build Constructions, Michael Adusei who spoke to newsmen said that work done so far was 93% stressing that the project will be handed over to AngloGold Ashanti on November 9, 2023.



He revealed that the only outstanding work which is paving the frontage of the 2-storey block has begun in earnest.



The GHC5 million educational edifice which is the first of its kind in the Obuasi Municipality comprises teachers' offices, a headteacher’s office, a sickbay, a kitchen, a library (book and e-library), a computer lab stocked with computers, and a well-designed compound with a water fountain.



A youth representative of the Sanso community, Christian Nsowah lauded AngloGold Ashanti for the project. He said the community has shown their appreciation for the project by providing the needed security for the contractors throughout the construction period.



The district police headquarters



The New District Police Headquarters is almost complete and will be handed over in 2-weeks time. This was according to the Project Manager of Kenzad Construction Limited, Robert Woode who briefed officials on the tour.



He revealed that so far 25 members of the Bidiem community where the project has been sited have been employed during the construction period.



The new police station has the District commander’s office, charge office, waiting area, four offices, washrooms, kitchenette, conference room, cells (male, female, juvenile), furnishings, and borehole with polytank stand.



The examination printing center



The Managing Director of Bachor Constructions Limited, Jonas Davoro, said the project which was handed over to them 3-weeks ago was progressing at a faster rate with work 21% work done.



He said the project was within schedule and would be completed in the next three months.



He explained that it consists of a storage area, office, production, and printing area, as well as a borehole.