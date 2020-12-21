Regional News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Anglogold Ashanti’s ‘Fifty 50 Club’ supports 8-yr-old to undergo heart surgery

AngloGold Ashanti Fifty 50 Club presenting the cash to one of the beneficiaries

As part of Anglogold Ashanti Ghana Obuasi mine’s responsibility to help diversify and grow the economy of Obuasi and ensure they thrive in their host communities, a group of employees from AGAG and its affiliated companies have made their maiden donation to some beneficiaries in Obuasi.



The employees of AngloGold Ashanti who have formed the Fifty 50 Club have made three separate donations to individuals in need in three of their host communities in health and business.



The first beneficiary is an eight-year-old hole-in-heart patient who the Club assisted with the sum of GH¢10,000 to complete a GH¢30,000 surgery.



Saviour Dakura, who hails from Techiman, is the individual the Club provided the money for after his father and cousin had managed to raise GH¢20,000 and needed additional money for the surgery to be done.



Alice Sekyi, a 45-year-old indigene of Mensahkrom in Obuasi and a single parent, has also received business support from the Club.



The single parent is catering for a 15-year-old child as well as a mentally challenged sister with her Hawking-Seamstress business, popularly known as ‘Adieyie’.



As a way of cushioning her, the Club will provide a stall and set her up with a petty trading business.



Meanwhile, water seller Agnes Sekyere, 56, from Gausu, a suburb of Obuasi, has received business support from the Club.



Madam Sekyere, who has been suffering from stroke for the past 12 years and lost her only child, despite currently living with her husband and depends on others to chill the water she sells, can now boast of a refrigerator through the assistance of the Club.



The Club has purchased a new refrigerator for her to start her own business and funded the initial stocking with bags of sachet water and soft drinks.



All this assistance, according to the Club President, Jacob Edmund-Acquah, form part of efforts in supporting sustainable programmes to improve the health, educational, and socio-economic wellbeing of residents of communities in and around Obuasi.



Mr Edmund-Acquah also said the assistance the Club offers to individuals and communities they operate in is also aimed at contributing to the achievement of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).



According to him, it is the hope of the Club that in the near future the same gesture will be extended to other parts of the country.

