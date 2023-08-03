AngloGold Ashanti commissions 1.4 concrete pavement road in Obuasi

Regional News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has responded to a petition by the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and Chiefs and people of Nhyieso in the Obuasi Municipality to assist in refurbishing section of the Obuasi - Dunkwa Highway.



The mining company on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 commissioned and handed over the 1.4km concrete pavement road at Nhyieso to the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi.



The road which cost GHC 990,000 forms part of the community infrastructure and security aspect of AGAG's 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).



It would be recalled that AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) in 2021 also inaugurated a 1.3-kilometre asphalted road project on the Obuasi- Dunkwa road.



According to the Senior Manager Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti, Emmanuel Baidoo the redevelopment of the Obuasi mine has led to a massive improvement in the economy of Obuasi. This he said has translated into the influx of people to Obuasi.



"We understand that whenever there is development, there is associated security threats", he said.



He said while the company had sets its sight on supporting the development of Obuasi, it was important for them to also focus on how to improve the security and safety of the people of Obuasi, hence the rehabilitation of the Nhyieso road which will improve commuter and community safety, as well as boost the economic activity of the people.



He emphasized that it was easier for AngloGold Ashanti to come onboard to reconstruct the road which was in a derelict state due to excessive pressure on the road.



"AngloGold Ashanti had no difficulties when the call was made for us to assist in the reconstruction of the road since infrastructural development, security and safety issues are integral part of our 10-year SEDP", he added.



The Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipal, Elijah Adansi-Bonah lauded AGAG for their intervention stating that the highway posed danger to motorists and pedestrians.



He said the consultation process with AngloGold Ashanti to get the section of the road fixed began in 2021.



"AngloGold Ashanti has demonstrated their commitment to support the development of Obuasi by heeding to our call to fix this road", he stated.



He appealed to drivers and other road users to protect the road to enable it stand the test of time.



Adansi- Bonah further revealed that the Assembly is also liaising with AngloGold Ashanti to fix the 'ETS' road in Obuasi.



Nana Peprah Abu Bonsrah, the Odikro of Nhyieso also commended AngloGold Ashanti for fixing the road which he said was a welcome relief for members of the Nhyieso community.