AngloGold Ashanti, Otumfuo Foundation support early grade learners in Obuasi with books

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

Poor reading culture in the various educational institutions in the country particularly at the primary level has been a major concern for stakeholders in the country.



In Obuasi, AngloGold Ashanti has partnered with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, the Obuasi East, and the Obuasi Municipal Assemblies to roll out a program that seeks to improve the reading abilities of pupils at the early grade stage.



In a follow-up to a workshop on differentiated learning for early grade teachers sponsored by AngloGold Ashanti, more than 1000 pupils in the Kindergarten level in both the Obuasi East and the Obuasi Municipality have been given textbooks worth GH1.3 million Cedis to boost their reading capabilities.



At a ceremony to hand over the books to the education directorates for onward distribution to schools, the Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei said the role of education on national development cannot be overemphasised, stressing that AngloGold Ashanti recognises that, a nation cannot develop without focusing on education hence has committed to improving education in its operational areas.



She said the partnership with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and the assemblies to distribute over 30,000 books forms part of the formal educational support of AngloGold Ashanti which has been captured in their 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.



"We are focused on improving the quality of education in our communities. This we want to achieve by inculcating onto the school children the culture of reading especially at the basic level," she said.



Kyei opined that focusing on the basic level was critical in promoting reading among school children. She said once the children can read at the foundation level, they will be able to understand examination questions going forward.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah lauded AngloGold Ashanti for their efforts in promoting quality education in Obuasi.



He said the comeback of AngloGold Ashanti has seen the mining giant significantly contributing towards not only infrastructural development but also improving the quality of education in Obuasi.



The Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District who was also present touched on the importance of reading at the basic education level stressing that it enhances the knowledge capacity of pupils.



She also commended the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation for championing education in the country.



The Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, George Alfred Koomson said the Ghanaian language and literacy books are needed to complement the efforts of the directorate to improve the reading abilities of pupils in both the Obuasi East and the Obuasi Municipality.



"During the workshop organized by AngloGold Ashanti for teachers, we requested them to supply the school kids with reading materials to aid teaching and learning. We commend AngloGold Ashanti for their commitment toward educational improvements in Obuasi," he said.