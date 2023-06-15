AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi equips over 250 Obuasi youth with entrepreneurship skills

Regional News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi has trained over 250 national service personnel within Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District, aimed at equipping them with business entrepreneurship skills.



The training program, which was held at the company's Enterprise and Skills Development Centre (ESDC), comes as part of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine's socio-economic development plan (SEDP) to support host communities, especially the youth, with business best practice and strong entrepreneurship skills that will enable them to be self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.



With the growing youthful population in Obuasi, and the inability of the mine to absorb such numbers in the mainstream mining operations, there is the urgent need to develop a diversified source of employment to help manage the high expectation for employment on the mine among the youth. The youth need skills development and coaching to be able to attract employment opportunities whether in the mining value chain or in other business areas.



"The training of the national service personnel on entrepreneurship is one of the ways we aim to support the growth of our economy," said Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager – Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine. "We believe that giving the youth the skills they need to start and grow their businesses will positively impact their lives, and the communities, while strengthening the SME sector", said Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager for Sustainability of the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine.



The participants praised the initiative, noting its invaluable practical insight.



Prisca Oduro a national service personnel from Sanso community in Obuasi said: "I was unsure about my ability to run a business. I had many ideas but didn't know how to turn them into reality. The training changed all of that. It provided practical advice and guidance on how to start and grow a business, including market research, customer service, financial management and I was able to develop a business plan that I am proud of.”



The training program is expected to create jobs, improve employment prospects, while positively impacting the overall economic growth of the Obuasi community.