Regional News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana trains over 200 garages in Obuasi

Mining giant AngloGold Ashanti Ghana organised a workshop for over 200 garages in Obuasi

As part of measures to diversify the economy of Obuasi, mining giant AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has begun a two-week Technical Workshop on Auto Diagnostic services for more than 200 garages in Obuasi.



In collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Obuasi the workshop is targeted at equipping Garages with the requisite skills and knowledge in Auto Diagnostic to increase their profit margins.



At a short ceremony to open the program on Monday, November 2, 2020, the Senior Sustainability Manager for the company Emmanuel Baidoo revealed that the training forms part of the Social Management Plan of Anglogold Ashanti which seeks to build the capacity of local businesses. This, he said will culminate in diversifying the economy of Obuasi and reduce the overreliance on the company for jobs.



Having identified gaps in the operations of local mechanics, Mr. Baidoo said there was the need to equip Garages with the requisite skills and knowledge in Auto Diagnostic to improve their operations and increase their profit margins. This, he said motivated Anglogold Ashanti to sponsor the training workshop.



The Sustainability Manager also made known that AGA has contracted Invest in Africa (IIA), a not-for-profit organization that has offices in UK, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal to train 100 businesses to move from Microenterprise status to Medium scale enterprises.



The Municipal Director of the National Board For Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) Kelvin Ofori-Atta praised Anglogold Ashanti Ghana for partnering them to build the knowledge and capacities of businesses in Obuasi.



He said, "after the training, you are expected to deliver quality services to your clients, generate additional revenue, and improve customer satisfaction".



He assured the beneficiaries that they will be added to the Client database of the NBSSI to enable them to have access to some facilities from the NBSSI.



Kester Gyedu Denteh, an Assistant Director of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly who represented the Mce for Obuasi expressed delight in the collaboration between the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and Anglogold Ashanti.



He felicitated Anglogold Ashanti for shouldering the responsibility of training people in Obuasi. He said the training will add value to their work as Mechanics and make them more professional.



Meanwhile, Anglogold Ashanti has set up an Obuasi Enterprise and Skills Development Center. The centre which is situated at Anyinam in the Obuasi Municipality will develop the skills of the people and will serve as a one-stop-shop for business development in the Municipality.





