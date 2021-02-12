Health News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization gives to health facilities

ADDRO making the donation

The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO), through its Community Based Malaria Control Project, has procured and donated anti-malaria medicine to three Districts Health Directorates in the North East Region.



The medicine, mainly 55,200 doses of Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine (SP) is a preventive treatment for malaria during pregnancy.



The West Mamprusi Municipal Health Directorate, Bunkprugu-Nakpanduri District Health Directorate and Yunyoo-Nasuan District Health Directorate benefited from the donation.



Speaking at the presentation, Mr Emmanuel Tia Nabila, the Executive Director of ADDRO said the gesture was in reaction to a request made by the health facilities for support because they had run out of stock.



He said with funding support from the Comic Relief, his outfit was able to procure a reasonable quantity to augment their shortages.



He said frequent shortages of anti-malaria drugs undermined the efforts to eliminate the disease especially among pregnant women and children below five.



Mr Nabilla said the Community-Based Malaria Control Project was aimed at contributing to reduce malaria and its casualties in the North East, Upper East and Upper West Regions.



Mr Hussein Abdul- Rashid, the Acting District Director of Health, West Mamprusi, who received the items, indicated that malaria continued to remain a threat to lives especially among pregnant women as it was a major cause of anaemia and maternal death and low birth weight.



He said Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine had proved to be effective at reducing the incidence of pregnancy-associated malaria and called on government to consider adopting it as part of the parameters to control malaria.



