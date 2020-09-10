Religion of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Angels visit me all the time - Prophet Owusu Bempah reveals

play videoThe founder of Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has disclosed that angels visit him frequently.



According to the nation's prophet, because of the prophetic anointing on his life he sees angels around him all the time.



Speaking with Fiifi Pratt on Afro Joint on Kingdom plus 101.9 Fm, the prophet said till now he sees angels and clearly denotes he is a man of God.



“I was born with the anointing of Prophesying,” he said.



He further urged Ghanaians to take the prophetic ministry seriously and never doubt true men of God.



“I feel the presence of God in my dreams and that is a natural gift I was born with,” he added



Watch video below:





