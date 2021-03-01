General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: angelfmonlinegh.com

Angel Group Chairman Dr. Kwaku Oteng inducted into Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame

Chairman of the Angel Group of companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame.



The Executive Chairman, Board of Directors, and Evaluation Committee of Corporate Ghana decided to induct the President and founder of one of Ghana's most successful entrepreneurs after analyzing his contribution to the economy of the country over the years.



Starting off with Angel Herbal which produced the famous Angel Cream and Angel Soap, Dr. Oteng has over the years nurtured several brands which transcend borders.



Adonko alcoholic and energy drinks which are celebrated in the West African sub-region and beyond are another signature of the man who previously was acknowledged as a destiny changer.



The Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) which operates several radio and TV stations across the country is also a brainchild of the man who has been granted the keys to the US city of Stonecrest. He employs over 6000 people directly and indirectly in his companies.



Other companies in the group are Angel transport and trading,

Angel estate and housing, Angel estate and construction, Angel Royal Gold Mines, and Angel natural mineral water.



Philanthropy



Dr. Kwaku Oteng through the years has performed several philanthropic duties in the various communities where his company operates.



From one corner of the country to another, Dr. Kwaku Oteng through his representatives ensured that his Adonko Hand sanitizer; which provides 99.9% protection against germs; was available to Ghanaians through philanthropy.



The team also distributed several food products to the marginalized during the lockdown last year.



Thus at event themed "Accelerating Economic Activities in Ghana: The role of the Corporate Community, held at Kempiski Hotel in Accra, the Executive Chairman and Board of Directors of Corporate Ghana decided to honour him by inducting him into their Hall of Fame.



Rising to thunderous applause from dignitaries such as Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ambassadors and several industry players, CEO of ABN, Samuel Acheampong received on Dr. Oteng's behalf a plaque and a citation.



"Based on our internal assessment and your performance and corporate appeal over the years, we are happy to inform you that you have been selected to be inducted into the Corporate Hall of Fame," a letter announcing his selection read in part.