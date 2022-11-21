Anfoega Old Students’ Association supports alma mater

Regional News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: GNA

Anfoega Secondary School Old Students’ Association (ANFOSA) has presented 100 pieces of chairs worth GH₵20,000 as part of their contribution to the development of the school.



Mrs Gloria Gbadam and Ms Julina Attakumah, both the 1989 Year Group of the school, also donated 32 pieces of Choir robes to the school, while the 2016 Year Group Visual Arts students presented door labels to enable them to tag all classrooms and other doors.



Mr Clement Jerry Achisey, the Vice-Chairman of ANFOSA, commended the old students for their continued support of the Association and their alma mater.



He told the Ghana News Agency during the Association’s Homecoming event that they conducted a needs assessment and decided to support the school with these chairs for the assembly hall.



As part of the event, there was a symposium, games, a health walk and other entertainment activities.



He said the students sat on stones and blocks during most of their gathering in the school’s assembly hall because the chairs were inadequate, adding that the target was to procure 1,000 chairs to complement the existing ones.



The Vice-Chairman said every year, the leadership desired to always rekindle the interest of members, mobilise and encourage them to support the activities of the school.



Mr Achisey said previously the Association had been able to support the school by refurbishing its IT Laboratory, initiating an annual scholarship scheme, and the purchase of dining hall benches and tables.



Others are the fixing of white boards for the school’s classrooms, facilitating the acquisition of a school bus, and textbooks for the library.



Madam Dinah Gbartey, the Public Relations Officer, encouraged other old students to join the Association to support the school.



Mr Albert Dodo, the Headmaster of the School, commended the leadership of ANFOSA for their continuous support of their Alma mater.



He said the school had a student population of 1800 but with the completion of the third-year students, they currently have a population of 1300 (first and second-year students).



Mr Dodo said the school has some challenges, ranging from limited dormitories for both boys and girls and classroom facilities to furniture for students.



He said the school did not have enough pieces of furniture for use by the students and it was becoming extremely difficult to repair the existing ones.



The headmaster said, currently, the school uses six combined classrooms for their administrative offices.



He said if the Administrative Block currently under construction was completed, “we may have additional six classrooms which to some extent will solve the classroom problems.”



Mr Dodo called on the government and other benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the school in completing the school’s dining hall complex.



He said the school had converted one of its classrooms into a library facility, which is not befitting enough but the Administrative Block has a full library space to serve its purpose.



Another ongoing project is the Assembly Hall Complex.