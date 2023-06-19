Ancilla School donates to Kressner Handmaid Children’s Home

General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: Hussein Hassan, Contributor

Pupils of Ancilla Primary and Junior High School in Haatso - Accra, have made a donation to the Kressner Handmaid Children’s Home in Accra. The donation which is an annual event on the school’s calendar during the Lent season is to teach the pupils of the school the act of giving to the needy.



For over 15 years, the school has involved in such outreach programs including donations to the Bolster Institute for Juveniles in 2021 and the Weija Leprosarium in 2022. Living by its motto “Love and Service” contributions are taken from students and teachers and presented to organizations in a given year to showcase the institution’s policy of not only training children to be good academically, but also grooming them into becoming better human beings in society.



Sister Paula Bangliebo; the assistant headmistress of the school, mentioned in a short speech that they are hoping to do more to help other organizations in the near future.



She said, “I want to commend my colleagues and all the pupils at Ancilla primary and JHS for this initiative. We never thought we would still be doing this when we started but here we are, still going strong and hope to get even better”.



“Some of the items we donated this year include a cash amount of GHC16,000 and some used clothes. The amazing thing here is that, majority of what we donated were from our children. However, we would welcome any support from corporate institutions and other benevolent individuals and organizations to keep this tradition going”. She concluded.



Receiving the items on behalf of Kressner Handmaid Children’s Home, Sister Abigail Josephine Apraku welcomed the gesture by Ancilla School and called on other organizations to come to their aid.



“I must say that we are extremely grateful to Ancilla School for coming through for us at this critical point of our existence. It comes to us as a pleasant surprise since we did not expect this from school children. We would like say a big thank you to them for this wonderful gesture and call on other organizations to come to the aid of our needy children.” She remarked.



The Ancilla Primary and Junior High School was founded to assist parents in their primary responsibility in giving Christian Education to their children and giving hope through the development of whole person, culminating in developing better future leaders to the benefit of society. It was founded by sisters Germaine Ocansey and Bibian Onyekaonwu of the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus on September 28th, 2000.



