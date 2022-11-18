Anas will continue to unearth rot using undercover investigations - Kweku Baako tells critics

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has defended the modus operandi his protégé, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, employs in his undercover investigations.



According to him, Anas will continue to use the undercover methodology to unearth any and all negatives within society whether it pleases his critics or not.



Addressing the Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I. modus operandi in a Facebook comment, Kweku Baako agreed, however, that it is ok for those who do not agree with Anas and his methodologies to ask questions.



"People are entitled to ask questions of Tiger Eye and its "methodologies". That's fair game. No problem. Tiger Eye will continue to unearth any and all "negatives" applying its "methodologies" whether its critics like it or not!" he wrote.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest 'Galamsey Economy' exposed Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry over an alleged corruption.



Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline hours before the showing of the 'Galamsey Economy' film noted that the minister made some shocking revelations to his team in a hotel in UAE, when they posed as possible investors to Ghana.



Adu Boahen among other things alleged that Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo, however, referred his former appointee to the OSP in the November 14 letter that announced his dismissal.



The dismissal was on the back of allegations of corruption-related issues in Anas' documentary.



The OSP, subsequently, issued a statement on November 15 confirming that it had started work on the referral from the presidency.



Kweku Baako added, "for now, Tiger Eye has indicated its readiness to assist the investigation announced by the Special Prosecutor; upon the presidential referral of the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen to the OSP! DUE PROCESS is underway. That's where Tiger Eye's FOCUS is!



"Those who want to continue asking questions and criticising "methodologies" and perceived/alleged omissions of Tiger Eye, are entitled to continue! FREE SPEECH!!"



He also denied any meeting between the Tiger Eye P.I. team and Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, in Dubai as it has been reported widely within some sections of the media.



"The last time I checked, Tiger Eye has no video depicting any interaction with Ken Ofori-Atta! None! Assuming without admitting that there were attempts to "entrap" Ken Ofori-Atta, and the attempts proved unsuccessful? What would that mean? That Adu Boahen failed the "test of integrity" while Ofori-Atta succeeded? Or?



"By the way, documentaries are not exhibits in criminal investigations and/or prosecutions. The RAW FOOTAGES are. And the latter have always been submitted to the relevant statutory authorities for the purposes of criminal investigations and prosecutions that were triggered by undercover ops by/of Tiger Eye!" Abdul Malik Kweku Baako stated.







