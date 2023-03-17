Anas vs Ken Agyapong: This is no blow to our fight against corruption – Crusader

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Anti-corruption campaigner Edem Senanu has reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption in Ghana’s government system after investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas lost a defamatory lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong.



In an interview with Sefah Danquah on Happy 98.8 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talks show, Edem Senanu emphasized that Anas’ loss is not a blow to the fight against corruption in Ghana.



“I think Anas has responded indicating that this is a travesty of Justice and that the judge did not take into full consideration the fact that the ‘Who Watches the Watchman’ video clip provided no supporting basis for Mr. Agyapong’s allegation that he’s been involved in whatever it is,” Senanu said.



He further explained that, from his perspective, the case has not been fairly ruled on, and if there is nothing in the documentary to support Mr. Agyapong’s claims, he should be held accountable for his comments.



“Fortunately, the judge’s comments seem to suggest that he thinks that Anas used certain means without providing sufficient evidence on which parts demonstrate what he’s saying. I think that we need to do more thinking and investigation and maybe if he’s sole-minded we ought to appeal against the ruling.”



Edem Senanu’s comments come after Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ lawsuit for 25 million in defamation against Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was dismissed by an Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove that Ken Agyapong slandered him by screening the documentary “Who Watches the Watchman.”



The court ruled that what Anas engages in is not investigative journalism but rather investigative terrorism and that Mr. Agyapong was justified to term Anas “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and vile”.