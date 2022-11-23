Anas releasing 2018 exposé in 2022 naive, untenable, spurious & should be told to the marines - Amidu

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has taken a swipe at Tiger Eye P. I which is led by Anas Anas Aremeyaw Anas over their latest ‘Galamsey Economy’, which has led to the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



The former attorney general and minister of justice under the NDC regime indicated that the reasons the team gave for not releasing the documentary in 2018 were untenable.

Mr. Amidu said such excuses could only be told to the marines.



It emerged that the recent documentary by Anas and his team was stolen, and the team only managed to retrieve a copy.



But Martin Amidu says the reasons are spurious and naive.



The excuse they gave was “that Kennedy Agyapong had intercepted the videotape on the 8th February 2018 suspected corruption by Adu Boahen is spurious, naive, and untenable, to be told only to the marines.”



“In this information technologic and communications age, no experienced covert investigation agent such as Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI would put all its eggs in one basket by having one original video record after the 8 February 2018 event without spiriting a back-up or pack-ups into the cloud.”



He was responding to the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



In his opinion, the dismissal of the Minister by the president was for political expediency.



He said the “alleged suspected corruption offence for which Charles Adu Boahen’s appointment was terminated on 14 November 2022 was committed on 8 February 2018 in his capacity as a Deputy Minister for Finance under the 7th Parliament and Government of the Fourth Republic whose tenure ended on 6 January 2021.”



“The suspected corruption on 8 February 2018 was known to the Government through Kennedy Agyapong who had obtained a copy of the videotape and did not make a secrete of it to the Government. Nonetheless, Adu Boahen was paid his end-of-service benefits for his services to that Government.”



He further alleged that the president had a copy of the documentary by Anas but went ahead to nominate him for a role as a minister.



“The President nominated Charles Adu Boahen for approval by Parliament as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance under the 8th Parliament and Government of the Fourth Republic in January 2021.”