General News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anas releases another coronavirus exposé on August 10

play videoCashing in on COVID will expose hospital staff selling PPEs

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, is set to release another documentary focused on exposing the exploitation of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.



The exposé ‘Cashing in on COVID’, produced with the BBC Africa Eye team will be released on Monday, August 10, 2020.



This documentary is being released a few months after the ace journalist exposed some herbal medicine producers who were selling unapproved coronavirus cures to the public.



The latest report will however expose hospital staff who are cashing in on the virus by selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) meant for use by health personnel.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.