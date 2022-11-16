Anas exposé: Entrapment method of journalism 'worrying' – Sulemana Braimah

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah says the method used by ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas for his exposés is clearly entrapment.



He described that as “worrying” in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie when discussing the latest exposé of the awarding winning investigative Journalist.



“No one knows what went on behind, we only see the final work. That is worrying,” he said.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas's latest exposé dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ has compelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen from office.



Charles Adu Boahen on video alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just USD200,000 as an 'appearance fee' and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.