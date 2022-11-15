Anas' exposé: Dr. Bawumia is innocent - Spokesperson

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has corroborated reports of the Minister of State in charge of finance at the Presidency, Charles Adu Boahen, implicating himself in an undercover investigation by ace investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



He has been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in respect of allegation by investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas that Mr. Adu Boahen used the Vice President's name to solicit for money from a supposed investor.



Charles Adu Boahen, in a recent undercover investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I, reportedly said Dr. Bawumia required about USD 200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is quoted as saying.



Vice President Fumes



Following the revelation, the Vice President registered his displeasure over Charles Adu Boahen allegedly using his name in alleged shady deals.



"My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable.



"He should be dismissed summarily and investigated. I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities", the Veep posted on his Facebook.



