Anas drops snippets of Coronavirus exposé, full video airs Monday

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is back from the shadows, this time with an exposé about the deadly and fast-spreading Coronavirus.



His investigative piece is expected to bring to light the corrupt dealings regarding the pandemic and how certain individuals are making money off the coronavirus with the excuse of selling potent cures.



In announcing the documentary, Anas in a post on Facebook said, “Are you ready? It's coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”



In a tweet by BBC Africa, the media outlet revealed that the exposé, themed: Corona Quacks is a joint operation with Anas.



"Uncovering a Covid-19 scam worth tens of thousands of dollars. An investigation by @anasaremeyawanas and BBC Africa Eye," the tweet read.



Additionally, they noted that the investigative piece will be aired on Monday, June 29, 2020.













