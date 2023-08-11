Anas, Tsikata, Naana Jane, Chief of Staff: NDC, NPP ‘unite’ at Kwesi Pratt's 70th birthday bash

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A plush birthday was held in Accra on August 9, 2023 at the Sky Bar for Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.



The birthday bash was for his 70th anniversary and was organized by his family.



It was, however, very well attended especially by prominent public personalities including politicians and people within the media space.



Photos and videos available to GhanaWeb showed a rich mix of politicians from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



On the part of government, the highest-ranking official at the party was the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare whiles on the part of the NDC, 2020 vice presidential candidate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was in attendance.



Other prominent people present included Tsatsu Tsikata, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and TV show host, Kweku Sintim Misa.



Other notable faces present are listed below in no particular order:



a. Paul Adom-Otchere



b. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa



c. Joyce Bawah-Mogtari



d. Kweku Sakyi-Addo



e. Collins Admoako-Mensah, NPP MP for Afigya Kwabre North



f. Omane Boamah



g. Sammy Gyamfi



h. Eugene Boakye-Antwi, NPP MP for Subin



g. John Jinapor



h. Randy Abbey



i. Armah Kofi Buah







SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

