Anas GH¢25M defamation case: Ken Agyapong faces judgement early 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Eric Baah has fixed February 16, next year, (2023), to deliver judgement in the case in which ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has sued Kennedy Agyapong for defamation.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) is facing a GH¢25M sum from Anas over some comments he (MP) had allegedly made against the investigative journalist in public after airing his investigative piece #Number 12, which exposed some rots in Ghana Football.



Justice Eric Baah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal who is sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, fixed the date after the parties had ended their testimonies.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the lawyers have been directed to file their written addresses by December 6, 2022, and they would be back in 2023 for judgement.



Background



Sometime in 2018, the ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas dragged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to court for defaming him.



Anas was asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.



He said the MP had been publishing materials in his bid to discredit the investigative journalist, who has released an explosive piece on the rot in Ghana football.



Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas has, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.



A journalist, Mr Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.



Publications



The publication complained of are May 29, 2018 live programme in Twi on Adom TV, where Mr Agyapong categorically stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil.



According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018 via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.



The statement of claim also stated that the defendant published more defamatory materials against the plaintiff via other platforms to the extent of releasing pictures purported to be those of the investigative journalist in his bid to blow the latter’s cover.