Anas Aremeyaw Anas denies US$100,000 bribery claims by Kwesi Nyantakyi

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his firm Tiger Eye P.I. have denied allegations by former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi that he paid a sum of $100,000 to halt the airing of the explosive Number12 documentary.



Kwesi Nyantakyi in an interview on Onua TV claimed that he paid $100,000 to Anas through a lawyer with the understanding and agreement that he would be taken out of the Number 12 documentary which captured him in an incriminating manner.



However, Tiger Eye P.I. vehemently denied any involvement in requesting bribes from Nyantakyi.



Tiger Eye P.I. in the release dated April 2, 2024, clarified that their exclusive legal representation is CromwellGray LLP and not the said lawyer Nyantakyi claimed to have engaged with.



The investigative firm also noted that Nyantakyi's admission of paying bribes affirms the reason for his subsequent ban from football activities by FIFA.



With Nyantakyi declaring his intention to vie for the NPP slot ahead of the Ejisu Constituency by-elections, Tiger Eye P.I. asserted the former GFA boss is using every opportunity to restore his credibility although there is an ongoing legal battle in court to prosecute him for his actions in the Number 12 documentary.



In conclusion, the investigative firm emphasized that Nyantakyi's eligibility to contest in the by-elections rests on the New Patriotic Party and the constituents of Ejisu since it is public knowledge that the former GFA boss abused his powers while in office.



Read the full statement from Tiger Eye P.I below



UNVEILING THE PLOT: THE NYANTAKYI BRIBERY SAGA



1. Tiger Eye P.I. has recently been made aware of an allegation concerning the payment of a bribe by the disgraced former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, to lawyer(s) purportedly representing renowned undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The alleged purpose of this bribe was to prevent the publication of the famous Number12 documentary, which focused on corrupt practices within African football.



2. Numerous media outlets have reported on Mr. Nyantakyi's confession, wherein he claims to have paid a sum of $100,000 as a bribe to Anas’s lawyer by name, Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at University of Ghana.



3. Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas Aremeyaw Anas categorically deny any involvement in soliciting or accepting bribes from Kwesi Nyantakyi prior to the publication of the documentary. The core mission of Tiger Eye and Anas is to expose and confront corruption, making the notion of shielding corrupt individuals utterly preposterous given the extensive resources and efforts invested in producing such exposés.



4. It should be noted that neither Tiger Eye P.I. nor Anas Aremeyaw Anas engaged the services of a lawyer named Kwame Gyan from the University of Ghana. At all material times, including before, during, and after the production of the Number12 documentary, Tiger Eye and Anas have exclusively retained the legal representation of CromwellGray LLP, situated in Cantonments, Accra. CromwellGray LLP has consistently acted as legal counsel for Anas in matters relating to litigation initiated by or against journalistic publications involving Anas.



5. Tiger Eye P.I. unequivocally asserts that any purported criminal arrangement between Mr. Nyantakyi and any alleged lawyer remains solely between Mr. Nyantakyi and the purported recipient. Tiger Eye P.I. firmly denies any involvement or knowledge of such activities. Should Mr. Nyantakyi's claims hold substance, we challenge him to pursue legal action against Lawyer Kwame Gyan, including lodging a petition with the General Legal Council, to substantiate his allegations.



6. Mr. Nyantakyi's assumption that such a priceless exposé, which had long been advertised by BBC, could be shelved by simply 'paying' a $100,000 bribe is not only shocking but also indicative of naivety. Tiger Eye underscores its robust internal mechanisms in place, making it difcult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation.



7. Mr. Nyantakyi, by his admission, is a self-confessed bribe-giver, and a bribe-taker for attempting to bribe his way out of a painstaking investigation into his conduct. Per his self-confessed bribery attempt, Mr. Nyantakyi has proven that the life-ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for conflict of interest and bribery offences provided for by FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) was justified.



8. Presently, Mr. Nyantakyi remains a subject of a ban from all football-related activities, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, he faces ongoing criminal trial for corruption and fraud at the High Court in Accra. Mr. Nyantakyi's desperation to evade accountability could only happen after the murder of the key witness for the state, Ahmed Suale, after his face was shown on national televsion. A day before his assasination, Mr. Suale was in conference with state prosecutors over the criminal trial of Nyantakyi.



9. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, now a crucial witness for the state, has opted not to testify following a Supreme Court ruling mandating him to show his face to Mr. Nyantakyi and his legal team. Anas perceives this as a significant risk to his personal safety. However, should the Supreme Court grant permission for his testimony without disclosing his identity, Anas is prepared to cooperate fully as a witness for the state.



10. Tiger Eye P.I. observes that the reiteration of these allegations initially surfaced through Mariam, the wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi. Her subsequent silence ensued following challenges to provide substantiating evidence for her claims.



11. It is noted that Mr. Nyantakyi appears to be endeavouring to restore his credibility, presumably with aspirations to contest as a parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency under the New Patriotic Party. However, Tiger Eye P.I. asserts its independence from such endeavours. The decision regarding Mr. Nyantakyi's eligibility rests with the NPP and the constituents of Ejisu. Nonetheless, it's imperative to emphasize that Tiger Eye P.I. conducted a thorough investigation, leading to Mr. Nyantakyi's conviction and subsequent ban from football activities due to bribery, conflict of interest.



12. Tiger Eye remains committed to exposing crime and graft in Ghana and beyond.



ENDS











