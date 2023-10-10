Anal sex has become a new trend among some group of women - AIDS Commission boss

Health News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The Director General of the Ghana Aids Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, has made a major revelation about the sexual preferences of many women in recent times.



He said that surprisingly, many of these women prefer to have anal sex, contrary to the belief that it is rather men who demand for anal sex.



He added that research rather shows that majority of women today are the ones with a high sexual preference for anal sex, a report by adomonline.com has said.



“Anal sex is not happening only between a man and his fellow man but also between a man and a women. It has become a new trend or fun among some group of women. Men who have sex with colleague men, their chance or risk of getting HIV is 28 times higher than those who do not have anal sex” he said.



Addressing the subject of HIV/AIDS risk factors, Dr. Atuahene said that such sexual preferences contribute to high risks of contracting the deadly disease.



Dr. Atuahene added at the end of the 2022, a total of 355,000 people contracted the disease, the report added.



He also added that 289,718 of that number were 25 years and above, 40,497 were aged 15-24, while 24,712 were children aged 0 to 14.



“With the figures provided, each group in society like pastors preachers, chiefs, teachers, journalists and many others has at least one HIV/AIDS patient,” he explained.



The DG of the Ghana Aids Commission also indicated that the trend where young people have multiple sex partners is contributing to the increasing numbers of youth who are contracting HIV/AIDS.



