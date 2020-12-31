General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Kwame Addo, contributor

An illustrated book dedicated to the memory of J.J Rawlings

The late former President, Jerry John Rawlings

Rawlings ‘CHANGES’ the Dawn of a Revolution, tells the story of Ghana’s June 4th, 1979 revolution and the events directly related to it.



Since it is not meant to be a detailed account, it obviously does not cover every aspect of the story.



It only tries to set it down for our remembrance.



It reveals an African uprising captured in ‘real-time’ (1979) by Kwame Addo, an artist, as the continent continues to rediscover the true essence of its democracy; reminding us of the people’s power and their desire to survive in a free, just and accountable society.



This insightful illustrated document is timely and informative after incubating for forty years.



The A4 size, 34 pages comic format, cloaked in a captivating semi hardcover is available in English, French, and Spanish.





