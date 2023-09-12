An hour-long rain in Kumasi kills a girl, 5 others in Moshie Zongo

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Moshie Zongo Community in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi has been thrown into a state of shock following the unfortunate death of a young girl believed to be about 5-years-old.



The young girl was swept away by running water in an attempt to cross a broken bridge at Moshie Zongo while returning from School.



The family of the young girl is unknown as her lifeless body has been washed ashore in the community.



Speaking GHOne News Ashanti regional Correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako, Mumuni Musah said” I’m standing behind the body and we don’t know her family. We also don’t know the school she attends as well. But when we saw the body we suspected she was crossing the broken bridged,’’ he alleged.



He disclosed that a message has been sent to the Airport District Police Command to come for the body to the morgue as they look for the family of the deceased.