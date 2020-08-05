Politics of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

An exchange between Abronye DC and Halidu ended with curses

play videoAlhaji Halidu Haruna and Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Abronye DC accused Alhaji Halidu Haruna of making some derogatory remarks about women.



The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency denied it and asked him to retract but he refused.



"...You'll crash with your car because of the falsehood you peddled against me...," Alhaji Halidu Haruna said on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme.



He continued: "...It is very painful for someone to peddle falsehood against you. If you are doing politics, you don't peddle falsehood around..."



Listen to what happened next in the video below.





