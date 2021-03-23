An alleged baby thief grabbed at Mankessim

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A woman believed to be in her early 30s has been grabbed in Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central region for allegedly stealing a 2-year-old boy.



This website gathered that it took the intervention of a hawker to rescue the child from the alleged baby thief.



The hawker of sachet water had heard the mother of the child looking for him because he had gone missing.



The hawker saw the alleged baby thief feeding the two-year-old with plantain chips.



She then raised an alarm that drew the attention of others, including the mother of the boy.



The mother of the victim speaking to Rainbow Radio disclosed that the woman claimed her sister gave her the boy, Nana Yaw.



The mother said: ”when confronted, she said her sister asked her to get the boy. The boy is mine, and so, who could have directed her to get the boy?”



The alleged thief denied stealing the boy.



According to her, the sister, Akua, gave her the boy and GHc1 to buy food for him.



But later, all she could see was a crowd walking to her accusing her of stealing the boy.