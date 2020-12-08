General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

An NPP president will form the next government – Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, says the NPP will form the next government after the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the election results.



He said in a tweet that there is not going to be a second round in this year’s elections.



“My projection: NPP will decide on the next Speaker of Parliament and First Deputy Speaker,” the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said.



He added: “An NPP President will form the next government and there shall be no run-off. So says the certified data from the polling stations.”



The Electoral Commission (EC) has noted in a statement that it is still collating the results and further urged Ghanaians to exercise patience.



A statement said: “The Commission wishes to inform the general public that the process of collating elections results at all the constituencies and regional collation centers is currently ongoing in the presence of political party agents.



“The commission staff and field officials are working round the clock to ensure that the collated results are accurate and a true reflection of three will of the people of Ghana who turned out in their numbers to vote in the December elections



“This time round the commission at its national collation Centre in Accra is only receiving collated presidential elections results from 16 regions as opposed to results from 275 constituencies as has been the case in the past.



“As such we urge the public and stakeholders to remain calm and patient. The commission will release all the verified results as soon as they are received. The commission reminds the public that it remains the sole legally mandated body to declare presidential election result in Ghana.



“As such candidates, their supporters the media and the public are urged to desist from declaration presidential result as this is in contravention of the law and the threat and peace and stability of the nation.”





