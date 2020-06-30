Politics of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: My News GH

An ‘ECOWAS’ register made you President and you accepted it – Consultant reminds Akufo-Addo

Communications Consultant, Raymond Ablorh has wondered how President Akufo-Addo accepted to become President of Ghana through an what he described as an ECOWAS voter register but now finds it prudent to have a Ghanaian voter register, arguing that that assertion that the current voter register is an “ECOWAS” register amounts to questioning the legitimacy of the President and his elected officials.



In an address on the compilation of the new voter register, beginning today, President Akufo-Addo noted that the move is to ensure that no foreigners are part of the register as is the case in the current voter register.



He described the register as an ECOWAS register because it contained names of other West African nationals.



But Mr Ablorh argued that it is only in Ghana that an invalid and unclean register can elect a clean and valid President.



Full post here:



ECOWAS President, Nana Akufo-Addo now wants to become a President of only Ghana by ensuring that the non-Ghanaian ECOWAS citizens who voted for him in 2016 don’t vote in 2020.



It’s only in Ghana that an invalid and unclean voter register could produce a valid and clean President.



Sometimes, I feel our President and his people are questioning their own legitimacy.



President Ablorh.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.