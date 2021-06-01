Amrahia Health Centre calls of support after Hisense donation

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Amrahia Health Centre has appealed to Corporate Ghana to come to their aid in order for them to render better healthcare to Ghanaian citizens.



Managers of the facility say the centre is in a deplorable state and is at risk of collapse if help does not come soon enough.





They made this known after Hisense Ghana Limited, one of the the country’s leading household and Electrical appliances on Monday donated items worth thousands of Cedis to the Amrahia Health Centre in Adentan near Dodowa.





The items included a huge refrigerator, air conditioners, washing machines and LED Television sets, and are provided to aid health care delivery at the centre.



Marketing Executive of Hisense Ghana Madam Abena Konadu pointed out that the gesture forms part of her outfit’s decision to support society.



“ This is just a token from us, we at Hisense believe in rallying support for the community we operate in. Our customers have been amazing over the years and these are some of the things we do to appreciate them for being there for us,” said Madam Konadu



She added “Our products range from LED – Digital and Satellite Tv’s, Smart Tv’s, Home theaters, Mobile phones, Chest freezers, Fridges, Water Dispensers, Microwave, Steam Cookers, Gas and Electric Stove. We believe the items donated would be used for the intended purpose.”





Physician Assistant in charge of the health centre Marian Tenortey. commended Hisense for the gesture taking into account the deplorable state of the facility in terms of amenities.





“The items will certainly go a long way to expedite health care service delivery here, we promise to use it for the intended purpose, we want to thank you very much for responding on time for our request,” she added.





In recent months, Hisense has embarked on charity projects- donated to two hospitals in Tarkwa, the Police Hospital in Accra and other health facilities in the country.



Another Physician Assistant, Sybil Decker in like manner expressed gratitude to Hisense for the support saying, “Of the numerous requests we have sent to corporate Ghana, including those around us, it is only Hisense that has responded to us, indeed, they are the only company that has come to our aid. We are very much grateful to them. The items are just what we requested for.”