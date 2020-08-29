General News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Amount spent on hot meal meals for JHS students, teachers revealed

The GH¢3.50 covers meal, water, and its related expenses both for pupils and teachers.

National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Dr Gertrude Quashigah has disclosed that government is spending GH¢3.50 on each student as it provides students and teachers in Junior High Schools with one hot meal per day.



According to her, the money covers meal, water, and its related expenses both for pupils and teachers.



Speaking on Accra-based Adom TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, she said “waakye plus one egg, boiled yams with nkotomire stew, or banku and can of sardines; as well as the food pack, tissue, rubbish clearing and other services will be all borne from the GH¢3.50.”



The President in his fifteenth address announcing the initiative by government “I have recently received reports that some final year JHS students are going hungry in complying with COVID-19 protocols. I have just instructed the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to begin preparations to ensure that as of August 24 to September 18, all 584,000 final year JHS students and 146,000 staff both in public and private schools be given one hot meal a day”.



Since the distribution of started, there have been concerns because the food packs are being branded with photos of the President and some Members of Parliament.



This have been condemned by the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama describing it as low for Ghana’s politics.

