Amoatia Ofori Panin settles Bunso-Nsutam boundary dispute

Regional News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: Opare Gyan, Contributor

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and his council of elders have successfully settled the age-old boundary dispute between the people of Bunso and Nsutam under the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.



The ruling affirms the control of the jurisdiction under the Bunsohene, Osabarima Abeam Ofori Aninktrah.



The historic perspective of the dispute dates back to the 1920s and 1970s, which, at all material times, ruled in favor of the people of Bunso.



The current arbitration and judgment by the Court of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council on June 12, 2023, follows a brawl between the two factions over the erection of a signpost.



In his verdict, the Okyehene reminded the factions of their family ties and encouraged respect for one another, while urging them to live in harmony.



He stressed that the determination of the jurisdiction and control is under the Bunsohene, Osaberima Abeam Ofori Aninkrah, and not Nsutamhene, Osabarima Baafi Sarpong Kumankuma.



Osagyefo Amoatia Ofiri Panin further stated that archival evidence indicates that on April 1971, the case was brought before Nana Ofori Atta and the executive council, where judgment was given in favor of the people of Bunso.



"Therefore, I hereby order that the area in dispute be under Bunso," the Okyenhene said.



In 1971, the two towns were under the leadership of Odikro Kofi Boateng of Nsutam and Odikro Baffour Obuom Darkwa of Bunso.





You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



