General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

Amoa-Abban nominated for Excellence Awards

Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban has earned a nomination

The Chief Executive Officer for Rigworld Ghana Limited who doubles as a board member of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban has been nominated for the 2020 Youth Leader Awards.



The recognition is for his immense contribution to human and societal development in Ghana.



Considered as one of the most decorated, dynamic and selfless entrepreneurs, he is credited with the mediation role he played in the Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy fallouts at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre last year.



Dr Abban shot into the limelight in the entertainment industry for the exceptional leadership role he played to ensure peace prevails between the two iconic musicians who also serve as role models to Ghanaian youth.



Football enthusiasts will also remember his unflinching support for the Porcupine Warriors. He recently donated two four-wheel-drive vehicles to the Chief Executive Officer and the Coach of the Garden City-based club.

The gesture was part of his commitment to the club's quest to restore its lost glory.



Dr. Amoa-Abban has been nominated alongside Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament For Ofoase-Ayirebi and Minister Of Information with BET Award winner Livingstone Estse Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy.



Dr. Abban is also known for his philanthropic efforts to the needy across Africa.

