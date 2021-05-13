Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah donates on her birthday

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Sylvia Osisiadan, Contributor

Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, a native of Odumase in the Bono Region, a philanthropist, and the Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, has crowned her birthday celebration with a donation to some institutions the Sunyani West Constituency in the Bono Region.



The donation is part of her annual philanthropic gesture to the less privileged in society. The beneficiary institutions are Heart of Children Orphanage (Nsoatre) and Chiraa Health Centre, and the Muslim Community at Odumasi.



At the Chiraa hospital, Ms Amma Frimpomaa donated an Oxygen concentrator, hospital beds with orthopaedic mattresses, baby's cots, ward screens and Drip stands. Presenting the items, Amma Frimpomaa said the gesture was in response to a request from the Queen-mother of Chiraa Traditional Council; Nana Yeboah Pene I.



Amma commended the queen mother on her initiative to seek for assistance from private individuals to help support the town. She said government alone would not be able to provide for every town's need and therefore called on other traditional rulers to emulate the example of Nana Yeboah Pene.



Receiving the items together with her Chief, Nana Mintah Afari, and the medical director at the facility, Dr. Kumi Frimpong, the Queen mother, praised Ms Dwumah for her continuous support of humanity.



In a brief statement, she narrated how Chiraa Hospital needs health equipment to meet the rising need for healthcare in the town. According to the queen-mother, she called Ms Dwumah not long ago to request only hospital beds; she was therefore overwhelmed to see her donating oxygen concentrator and other essential health equipment.



A gesture that demonstrates she is an exceptional leader with a good heart, something worth emulating by other leaders and politicians.



The Heart of Children Foundation in Nsoatre, also in the Bono Region, received assorted food items, clothes, detergents and toiletries. The Foundation is an Orphanage that houses abandoned and orphaned children.



The founder, Solomon Boateng, received the items on behalf of the orphanage and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Amma Frimpomaa for lending a helping hand to the children.



In another development, Ms Amma Frimpomaa visited the Muslim community in Odumase. She disclosed that her donation is an appreciation of the peaceful cohabitation of Christian and Muslims in the community.



She further acknowledged that the month of Ramadan represented a period where Muslims intensified the existing practice of almsgiving, feeding of the poor and the needy, with the hope of Allah's mercy and blessings.



Therefore, she supported their initiative to enable them to feed as many people as possible in the community and beyond.



Annually, Ms Dwumah donates to institutions and communities as part of her birthday celebration.









Last year, she constructed a borehole for the girls' dormitory of Odumaseman Senior High School.



"For me, it's the smiles on the faces of recipients of such donations that warms my heart," Ms Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah.



