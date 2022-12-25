Amlalo and Okudzeto families pay courtesy call on Julius Debrah

General News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: Parvis Dornu, Contributor

The Okudzeto and Amlalo families have paid a courtesy call on former Chief of Statt, Julius Debrah to announce the final funeral rites of Madam Enyonam Nowelin Amlalo.



The Okudzeto and the Amlalo family led by Anthony Kuadey and Edem Gadzanku visited Julius Debrah in his office at Accra to announce the date for the final funeral rites of the mother of Ian-Calvin Gavivina Okudzeto; Madam Enyonam Nowelin Amlalo who was called to Glory on November 15, 2022 after a short illness.



Mr. Debrah welcomed the delegation and expressed his deepest condolences to both families for their loss.



He urged them to seek comfort in the Lord and stay strong in these difficult moments and pledged his full support to the family. He also reiterated his love for Ian saying "Ian Okudzeto is like a son to me so I will be there to mourn with the family'.



On behalf of the family Mr. Anthony Kuadey the spokesperson, Thanked Hon. Julius Debrah for the warm reception and his support.



The final funeral rites of Madam Enyonam Nowelin Amlalo, beloved Mother of Ian-Calvin Gavivina are as follows;



there will be no wake on Friday 27th January 2023



Saturday, 28th January 2023, Final funeral rites followed by the Thanksgiving service on Sunday 29th January 2023 at the EP church in Adidome. Adidome will see people coming from far and near to mourn with this great families



The attire for the Saturday program is all black and on Sunday, attendees are expected in black and white.