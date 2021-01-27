General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amina Rawlings breaks down during emotional tribute to late father

Amina Rawlings, third daughter of the late former President Rawlings

The third daughter of the late former President Rawlings, Amina Rawlings showed a softer side on Wednesday during a touching tribute to his late father.



Amina read the tribute on behalf of her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings at the final funeral rite of the late president in Accra.



The grief-stricken daughter could not hide her tears, moments after she took her turn to pay tribute to the dead statesman.



The emotional tribute described former President Jerry John Rawlings as a man who never spoons feed people regardless of his relationship with them.



“You expected me to prove my worth, by refusing to help my organization financially and challenging me flatly to raise my own funds if I felt the cause was important enough,” the widow’s tribute stated.



She called her late father his ‘hero’ and shared a series of touching family happenings and at one point was seen trying to wipe away tears.



The former President died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.







Anima is the third daughter and child of former President Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyemang.



She is a lawyer and a member of the International Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, AIPN, UK Energy Lawyers Group, LCLCBA, and Scottish Oil Club.



She had her early education at North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star School in Accra.



Amina earned her LLM in Petroleum Law & Policy – CEPMLP from the University of Dundee.



Amina Rawlings has been practising law for about ten years now.















