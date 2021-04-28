Amidu with his big English couldn’t arrest a bird how much more Agyebeng - Akpaloo

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The Leader and Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has questioned the competence of the Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, who is likely to replace Martin Amidu.



Kofi Akpaloo is of the view that if Martin Amidu, with his calibre, could not even prosecute anyone, then how much more Agyebeng, whose experience in fighting corruption has not been clearly seen.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said, “Who can the special prosecutor prosecute? Is he going to prosecute those involved in airbus scandal or who? See what happened with Martin Amidu. He bragged a lot, but what could he do? He even wrote big grammar and when he was given the role, he couldn’t even arrest a bird, how much more Agyebeng who hasn’t written anything yet”.



The politician opined that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have continued to manipulate Ghanaians; benefiting themselves while Ghanaians suffer.



He, thus, stated that with this attitude, none of these political parties will be willing to prosecute each other if any of them goes against the law.



Legal Practitioner and Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Kissi Agyebeng has been earmarked to replace Martin Amidu as the next Special Prosecutor.



The President is, however, yet to make a formal declaration of his nomination the Special prosecutor office.



His nomination was done by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame in a letter to the President on April 16, 2021.



Mr Agyebeng will become Ghana’s second Special Prosecutor after Martin Amidu if he is approved.



Per section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), when the position of the SP becomes vacant, the President shall, within six months, appoint another qualified person for that portfolio.



