Amidu was appointed to fail and he has failed - Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak says the resignation of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor is not surprising because he was bound to fail.



He suggested that Martin Amidu was set up to fail, and he has failed.



He maintained the office of the Special Prosecutor was not necessary but a political gimmick by the government to deceive Ghanaians that they were committed to fighting corruption.



He indicated the government was not prepared to support Martin Amidu to succeed because "there was no commitment from the government to fight corruption”.



Ras Mubarak speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, stated: "I was not surprised. I was not surprised because the government had no plans to make Amidu succeed.”



"The level of corruption under the NPP is unprecedented. And there is zero commitment to fighting corruption. I was one of those who said the SP’s office was not necessary. I said it was not necessary on the principle that the Attorney General’s Office is in charge of prosecutions. Why did they set up the SP’s office? They claimed it was set up to deal with politically exposed corruption. But I believe if t6he Attorney General was well resourced, they will work efficiently and effectively”.



"I was of the view that the establishment of OSP was a political gimmick and those who held that view has been vindicated.”







Meanwhile, he has described Martin Amidu as a coward when he attributed his resignation to events leading to November 12, 2020.



He said what Amidu was communicating was that the late former OPOresidnet Rawlings was the one encouraging him to keep working and because he has passed, he felt it was time to resign.



He has also shot down the appointment of a new person to replace Mr. Amidu especially when we have 3 weeks into an election.

