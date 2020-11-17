General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Amidu’s resignation pushes Domelovo back on Twitter trends

Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelovo and Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

The sudden resignation of Martin Amidu as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor has given rise to discussions about the Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelovo, who through a presidential directive was asked to proceed on his accumulated leave.



According to several social media users, the Akufo-Addo-led government has carved an unconvincing reputation for itself with regards to the fight against corruption in public offices.



The focus of discussions on Twitter sought to unravel the direction of Ghana’s corruption fight in the future.



To some users, Martin Amidu’s resignation vindicates Daniel Domelovo who after some weeks into his leave began complaining about some issues in his office.



Others who contributed to the conversation were convinced that some people in the ruling government who shared close ties with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were untouchable.



Martin Amidu in his resignation letter cited the numerous interferences by the presidency in his work as the Special Prosecutor.



The Special Prosecutor was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in 2018. His office has since been the subject of public scrutiny.



In the same year he was appointed, Martin Amidu complained about how some key members of the Akufo-Addo government had refused to produce some documents to fast his investigations.



Below are some reactions from Twitter;





*Domelevo touches Osafo Maafo, and he's out.* *Amidu touches Agyapa, and he's out. Touch not his anointed*



*THIEVES IN POWER* — Beakye Agyemang (@BeakyeA) November 17, 2020

You can't fight corruption under Akufo-Addo, corruption will end up fighting you. Amidu spoke against Agyapa deal,now he's gone... Domelevo spoke against Osafo Marfo N he left long ago.We can only take our money back by voting Akufo-Addo out.We need to protect the taxpayers money — Namiji miles (@MilesNamiji) November 17, 2020

Eiii Domelevo was pushed, Amidu pushed himself out. Nana Addo is corruption legend pic.twitter.com/9PDxLHsomW — pretty Jane???? ???????? (@JanepherKE) November 16, 2020

Osafo Marfo has single handedly defeated Domelevo and Amidu.????????????. Herh????... @UmaruSanda — Ben EboAsare ???????? (@Mr_Shocks_) November 16, 2020

Then you think of Domelevo and some law experts saying the order demanding he took mandatory leave close to election was not irregular. Lmao. We’ve heard you.



You really think it didn’t look slightly suspicious ? Yoo we’ve heard. — Kemi (@ElikemV) November 16, 2020

It’s a criminal gang. The way things are you can’t win against them: domelevo, amidu etc. it’s even their court . Any person with average intelligence will know that it’s a national heist now but who or what will save us? — nii (@niiadoteyGA) November 16, 2020

