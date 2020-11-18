Politics of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Amidu’s resignation has vindicated me – Dr Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has said he feels vindicated in stating that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt in Ghana’s history.



Dr Apaak in January 2020 stated that corruption was fighting Ghana under the current president who he calls NADAA.



He said corruption was fighting Ghana because the Akufo-Addo government lacked the credibility and commitment to deal with the canker.



The MP had based his argument on the highlights by the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).



Ghana scored 41 out of 100 and ranked 80th country on the list out of the 180 countries/territories assessed.



The MP in his opinion in January indicated that former President Mahama’s worst perforce was far better than that of the NPP.



He said at the time that: “Ghana’s worst score under the John Mahama administration was 43, see table below, while the best score in the three years of the Akufo-Addo’s presidency is 41. John Mahama’s best score was 48, recorded in 2014.



Dr. Apaak maintained that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rode on the deceitful mantra of incorruptibility to the presidency.







He promised to fight corruption and to restore integrity in the public sector if voted into office.



But he has failed woefully in the fight against corruption.



“The case today is that corruption is thriving with impunity. After winning the election, he has become a Clearing Agent, clearing his appointees alleged to have engaged in acts of corruption: Australia Visa, Cash for Seat, BOST, Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Oslo Chancery, KelniGVG, Galamsay, MetroMass, among many others. Of course, when a government is populated by familiar relations, what else could one expect? How can the president look in the faces of his friends and family members in his government and be bold to prosecute them over corrupt conducts?



Under President Akufo-Addo’s watch, journalists who have investigated and reported alleged acts of corruption by government appointees and party appendages have been victims of various attacks and smear campaigns by his party members, MPs and appointees.



Even heads of state institutions charged with the responsibility to protect the public purse, such as the Auditor-General and the Special Prosecutor have not been spared the attacks. The Auditor-General, in particular, has been the subject of all kinds of schemes and plots. What are his crimes? Doing his work diligently, boldly auditing and making public his findings.



So far neither he nor his party has called the attackers of the Anti-corruption crusaders to order. Implicitly, by his silence, he condones their actions.



The examples of the late Ahmed Hussein Suale of Tiger Eye PI, who lost his life after the showing of the damning #12, in which the President, his vice and other senior appointees were mentioned as potential beneficiaries of a deal; the going into hiding by Manasseh Azuri after his ‘Militia in the heart of the city’ documentary and later Edward Adeti, who exposed a plot to influence a court case by a Minister at the Presidency; the plots and schemes targeted at Domelevo the Auditor General, and the refusal of government appointees to assist the Special Prosecutor with the information he has requested for, all underscore the reality. Under President Akufo-Addo CORRUPTION is fighting Ghana, Ghana is NOT fighting corruption,” his opinion piece released in January, read.



Reacting to the designation of Martin Amidu, the MP said he feels vindicated for describing the president as a failure.



He said the NPP has lost credibility and the president has been indicted by the former SP



He asked Ghanaians to show the NPP the red card for messing up and failing the corruption test.



“The president who was described as incorruptible has been exposed as a corrupt leader who has failed to see his appointees punished for wrongdoing.”



He stressed the resignation of SP and the factors he adduced as causing him to resign affirm my long-standing argument that NADAA’S government is the most corrupt in the history of our nation!”





