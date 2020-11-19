General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Amidu’s resignation: NPP will still win December polls – Pius Hadzide

Pius Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information

Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of Information has downplayed the significance of Martin Amidu’s resignation on the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.



Amidu’s resignation has led to suggestions that the ruling party could suffer some vote losses in the December 7 polls.



Dr Kobby Mensah, a lecturer and political analyst has predicted that Amidu’s exit and the government’s overall performance in corruption could be their Achilles heel in the polls.



“If you analyze the people who actually brought this government into power, it includes the Coalition of Anti-corruption voters who believed the then candidate’s promise to eradicate corruption and the Coalition of Working Class who loved policies like the Free SHS and the 1D-1F.



“But looking at things now, I wouldn’t be far from right to suggest that the Coalition of Anti-corruption voters are saddened and disappointed with the President’s handling of corrupt issues,” he stated.



But Pius Hadzide is confident about the chances of the NPP heading into the elections.



He boasted that, based on the track record of the candidates for the two leading political parties, Nana Akufo-Addo is ahead of his competitor John Dramani Mahama.



He expressed optimism that the policies implemented by the government will convince Ghanaians to give them four more years in government.



“Let me assure you that we believe and trust in the people of Ghana that they will go to the polls and will make assessments of political parties and of candidates based on their track record and credibility of their promises. Fortunately for us, the two leading political parties and contenders have all had their chances on the seat of government.”



“Former President John Mahama has had four years, that is without counting his days with Atta Mills, as President and so has the current President, Akufo-Addo. The people are going to assess these candidates on their track records, and we are confident about that, with what we have done in terms of our policies that is turning Ghana to the food basket of West Africa,” he added.









