Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Amidu must be audited, replace him with Ampaw or Addison - Group

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

A group calling itself Loyal Citizens of Ghana is advocating for Martin Amidu to account for his stewardship.



The group is of the view that Martin Amidu’s resignation was disappointing and insulting to those who trusted him.



Leader of the group Alfred Ahiatsi said an audit into the performance of Amidu would serve the nation well.



He was not happy that Martin Amidu was unable to prosecute a single case despite the confidence reposed in.



He also described as impossible the claims by Martin Amidu that he has not been paid since he was appointed in 2018.



"We must not allow him to resign without auditing him. He should be audited,” he added.



He has however proposed lawyer Akoto Ampaw or lawyer Philip Addison as possible replacements for the job.



Speaking on Nyankontotn Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said these two lawyers are independent-minded personalities, have integrity, and competent.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, accepted the resignation of Mr. Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.



A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said President Akufo-Addo has received Mr. Amidu’s resignation letter and accepted the same.



“This is to acknowledge receipt of your letter, dated 19 November 2020 (Ref: OSP/2/AM/14), addressed to the President of the Republic conveying to him your decision to resign from office as Special Prosecutor, which he has accepted.”



“The President has taken due note of the other matters raised in your letter, and the Government will issue a statement responding to them in due course.”



The statement also added, “the President thanks you for your service to the State and wishes you the best in your future endeavours.”

