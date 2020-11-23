General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Amidu is only skilled in advocacy and not in leadership - Awudu Mahama

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Managing Editor of The Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, has opined that the issues surrounding Mr. Martin Amidu’s resignation give an indication that the former Special Prosecutor is only good at advocacy against corruption and not in occupying leadership positions.



Speaking in the ‘Editors’ Take’ segment of the Happy Morning show with Samuel Eshun, he stated: "Martin Amidu was someone I really supported when he was appointed even with the protests. I believed he could do it because of the advocacy he did on corruption; using his own money to fight corruption. But I have realized there is a difference between advocacy and leadership. He cannot stand the pressure. Any time there is a contrary view about his work he describes it as interference. That could be seen in the time of even President Mills and President Mahama."



He reasoned that this quality of Mr. Amidu could have accounted for late former President appointing him as a deputy Attorney-General and nothing more.



“This probably explains why in the time of Rawlings’ PNDC up to the time Rawlings left power nineteen (19) years ago, he remained a Deputy Attorney-General. Rawlings probably knew him better than all of us that is why he remained there for all the years he worked under Rawlings. There were other positions available. He could have been sent to the Interior Ministry, Defence or any other ministry that he could have headed but he remained the deputy Attorney-General”.



Awudu Mahama reiterated his stance when he said: “I personally like him but his conduct in the leadership position does not bring me comfort”.



Mr. Martín Amidu, on Monday, November 16, 2020, tendered in his resignation in a letter addressed to the President where he stated among other things complaints of not receiving the needed support for his office to function.



The President, through his Secretary, Nana Bediatu Asante, responded to each claim made against him by Mr. Amidu. In a letter addressed to Mr. Amidu and signed by Mr. Asante, the Presidency gave detailed timelines of the funds that were made available by the Government of Ghana to the OSP to ensure its smooth operation.

