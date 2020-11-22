General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Amidu has driven nail into the coffin of bipartisan appointments – John Boadu

play videoMartin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has challenged former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to report to the Ghana Police Service to authenticate claims of threat against his (Amidu's) person.



Mr. Martin Amidu announced his resignation on Monday citing many reasons including interference with his work by President Akufo Addo.



He says he has been receiving threats following his resignation.



In an interview with broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda, he disclosed that there is a plot to send armed robbers to attack him.



"All these threats about bugging me, armed robbery, burning my house; I'm aware," he stated.



He further revealed he has made attempts to draw the attention of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah to the attacks but it's proven futile.



“I tried to call Kan Dapaah, he didn’t pick it and I got a former national security advisor to contact him and tell him that, and I know the persons involved, I can name them but I reserve it for the meantime. I put my life for the republic of Ghana and the President will be responsible for anything that happens to me.''



He further cautioned that President Nana Akufo-Addo should be held responsible if any person harms him.



"I put my life on the Republic of Ghana and the President will be responsible for anything that happen to me . . . I laid my life on the Republic of Ghana and the President has the constitutional duty to protect me. I don't need any security at my house or to follow me and anybody who makes an attempt, he will have himself to blame," he exclaimed.



He added; “I’m a Ghanaian and I don’t fear anything and, as I said, to die in the cause of fighting corruption is what I started with President Jerry Rawlings on 31st December 1982 and I’m not going to leave it because some people think that they can threaten me. I don’t give a damn about that.



“…If they don’t stop, I’ll respond. As to what I’ll do, I reserve that for myself.



Reacting to the issues during Peace FM’s ''Kokrokoo" on Friday, John Boadu cast doubts over most of the claims by Martin Amidu.



He was emphatic that no person has threatened Mr. Amidu and that his claims are a mere figment of the latter's imagination.



''Nobody has ever threatened you. Are you going to blame me if an NDC person calls to threaten you? PPP person can call and threaten you...An armed robber can call and threaten you. A pastor can call and threaten you.''



''What is the wisdom in what you're saying?'' he questioned.



John Boadu challenged Martin Amidu to report the threats to the Police to prove he is indeed in danger.



''He should go and report at the Police station'', he said.







No Bipartisan Appointments!



He also indicated the Mr. Amidu's conduct prior to and after his resignation has taught the party a bitter lesson not to appoint an outsider into government position again.



He was of a strong view that Mr. Amidu's resignation has vindicated the party because they have been against the President appointing him into the office of the Special Prosecutor.



“Truth be told, internally, party members were not happy with this appointment but the President wanted to show to the Ghanaian people that we can go beyond partisanship. What pains me about this issue is that Mr. Amidu has hit the nail in the coffin on the argument that if someone is not your party member and he’s competent you can appoint him into your government for the country to develop.



“Do you think with what Mr Amidu has done a government will have the confidence to appoint an outsider? Because when the President calls to have a discussion with the outsider appointee whatever they discussed is put out there in public space. If Amidu was a true party man and knew how we’ve toiled to have power will he have done what he’s done? That is what pains me the most. We wanted to create a situation where so far as you’re competent no matter where you belong, the nation must make use of your asset.”





